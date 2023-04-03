Siddharamaiah promises reservation based on population

April 3, 2023

‘Samvidhan Bachao – Desh Bachao’

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the BJP of using reservation quota as a poll plank, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah promised reservation quota to all sections based on the population strength of communities.

He was addressing the gathering at ‘Samvidhan Bachao – Desh Bachao’ (Save Constitution – Save Country) protest against the BJP’s reservation policy organised by the City and District Congress in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue in Town Hall premises here yesterday.

Charging the BJP of raking up reservation issue at a time when the State is going to the polls, Siddharamaiah said that the Congress, if voted to power, would hike the total reservation quota beyond the stipulated 50 percent and include it in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

Accusing the BJP of using reservation quota as a ploy to lure voters, the Opposition Leader said that the BJP’s reservation quota hike was full of confusions and contradictions. He warned of intensifying the protest if the BJP renders injustice to communities in its bid to gain political mileage ahead of the Assembly polls by announcing flawed quota hike.

AICC General Secretary and State Congress In-Charge Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP Government was out to undo the Constitution by announcing flawed reservation quota. Maintaining that the BJP was against reservation, he alleged that the BJP has conveniently hijacked the reservation for Backward Classes and Minorities. He charged the BJP of insulting the dominant Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities.

Former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that the State’s reservation policy was both unconstitutional and unscientific. Strongly condemning the injustice rendered to Backward and Minority communities, he alleged that the BJP was indulged in insulting the Constitution.

MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Tanveer Sait and Zameer Ahmed, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar, Vasu, A.R. Krishnamurthy and P.M. Narendraswamy, former MP Kagalawadi Shivanna, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, party leaders Chandramouli, K. Harish Gowda, K. Marigowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayan and others were present during the occasion.