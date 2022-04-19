Siddharamaiah to lead massive Congress protest in city tomorrow

April 19, 2022

Party leaders hold preparatory meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the exponential rise in prices of essential commodities, fuel and other daily need articles, the Congress will stage a massive demonstration at 11 am in the city tomorrow (Apr. 20).

The party, apart from inflation, anti-people policies, Law and Order and rampant corruption issues, is also seeking the arrest of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, holding him guilty of abetting the suicide of Contractor Santosh Patil, who ended his life recently after hurling charges against Eshwarappa, who was the RDPR Minister.

Ahead of tomorrow’s protest, City Congress leaders held a meeting at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station yesterday to finalise preparations for the massive demonstration. The Congress workers will stage a demonstration at Gandhi Square under the leadership of Opposition Leader and former CM Siddharamaiah at 11 am, following which a massive procession will be taken out to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where a memorandum will be submitted.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar, Vasu and Kalale Keshavamurthy, City Congress President R.Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Mayors T.B. Chikkanna and Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Corporators J. Gopi and Ayub Khan, leaders K. Harishgowda, M. Lakshmana, Manjula Manasa, Veena, Latha Siddashetty, Shivanna, Shivamaadhu, G. Somashekar, Maruti, Sudha Mahadevaiah, Srinath Babu, Eshwar Chakkadi, M. Sunil, Shivaprasad and others attended the meeting.