Six nabbed in connection with group clash at Saligrama

December 14, 2019

K.R. Nagar: The Police have arrested six persons in connection with a clash that broke out between two groups over a trivial issue at Saligrama in the taluk on Thursday. Several houses in Saligrama have been damaged as the warring groups indulged in stone-pelting.

The clashes broke out following a wordy duel over an accident involving two motor-cycles near the village. Srinivas, one of the bike rider, who sustained injuries in the clash, has been admitted to a local hospital. Even as Srinivas was undergoing treatment in the hospital, another group led by Chandru is also said to have assaulted one Ajay who came to the hospital to call on the injured Srinivas.

Meanwhile, uneasy calm prevails at Saligrama, even as K.R. Nagar MLA and former Minister S.R. Mahesh visited the village and appealed for peace and harmony between all communities.

Saligrama Police have registered four cases related to the incident, including one for caste abuse. The Police have named S.R. Ravish, one of the brothers of MLA S.R. Mahesh as an accused in the caste abuse case.

As tension prevailed in the village following violent clashes, SP C.B. Ryshyanth and other senior Police officials visited the village. Six platoons of Reserve Police are camping in the village for the past two days to ensure that clashes do not recur.