MLA performs bhoomi puja for burial ground development works

December 14, 2019

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) on Wednesday performed bhoomi puja (ground- breaking ceremony) at Jayapura in the taluk for development of burial grounds.

The 16 burial grounds that have been earmarked for development are at Kalasthawadi, Shyadanahalli, Lingadevarakoppal, Udbur, Kallahalli, Kellahalli, Kadakola, Jayapura, Lakshmipura, Rammanahalli, Koorgalli, Megalapura, Maddur, Marballihundi and two other villages coming under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

Solid Waste Disposal Units

Later, speaking to presspersons, GTD said that Rs. 2.2 crore has been sanctioned under Swachh Bharat Mission for the construction of Solid Waste Disposal Units at 11 Gram Panchayats (GPs) at a cost of Rs. 20 lakh each. These units will come up at Harohalli, Rammanahalli, Gunghral Chatra, Hosahundi, Dhanagalli, Jayapura, Kadakola, Marballi, Koorgalli, Yelwal and Doddamaragowdanahalli, he pointed out.

Ten new Parks

He said plans are afoot for creation of ten parks in the premises of Government Schools and Colleges, Government Offices and Hospitals. The civil work in this regard has already begun at Naganahalli, Harohalli, Yelwal and Hanchya, he said and added that all Government Schools and Colleges in the taluk will have a compound wall in a couple of months.

He further said that all old electric poles in Yelwal, T. Katur and Gunghral Chatra will be replaced with new ones at a cost of Rs.40 lakh.

Layouts within Ring Road to come under MCC soon

The MLA also said that all Layouts located within the Ring Road will be handed over to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) soon. Speaking to presspersons at Jayapura, MLA G.T. Devegowda said that all Layouts — be that of MUDA, Private or Societies — will be handed over MCC soon and the District in-charge Minister has held a meeting in this regard.

Pointing out that every village in the surroundings of Mysuru has a population of about 10-15,000 on an average, he said that discussions are underway whether to attach these villages to the MCC or to bring them under a Town Panchayat.

He also appealed to the industrialists and corporate houses to fund the education of poor children and to contribute to Anganwadis under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Scheme.

