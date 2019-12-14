IGP sets Dec. 31 deadline to make all Police Stations people-friendly
News

IGP sets Dec. 31 deadline to make all Police Stations people-friendly

December 14, 2019

Mysuru: A workshop on ‘People-friendly Police’ was held for 120 Police Officers comprising SPs, DySPs, Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya and Hassan coming under Southern Range at SP Office premises here this morning.

Police Superintendents C.B. Ryshyanth (Mysuru), Dr. Suman D. Pennekar (Kodagu), Dr. Ramnivas Sepat (Hassan), Parashuram (Mandya) and Chamarajanagar Additional SP Anita Haddannavar participated in the workshop.

Inaugurating the programme, IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar opined that Police, other than protecting people, should also be friendly. He asserted that procedural justice should be totally met with no bias. The Police should win the trust and confidence of people to meet the expected level of appreciation. Law-abiding citizens should be respected by Police, he said.

Vipul Kumar opined that all Police Stations should have an easy approach with friendly reception. Maintaining that service should be the motto of Police, he asked the Police personnel on patrol duty to behave politely with people. Similarly he stressed the need of transparency in crime detection and investigation. The IGP set the deadline as Dec.31 before which all Police Stations should be totally transformed to people-friendly Stations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching