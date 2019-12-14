IGP sets Dec. 31 deadline to make all Police Stations people-friendly

December 14, 2019

Mysuru: A workshop on ‘People-friendly Police’ was held for 120 Police Officers comprising SPs, DySPs, Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya and Hassan coming under Southern Range at SP Office premises here this morning.

Police Superintendents C.B. Ryshyanth (Mysuru), Dr. Suman D. Pennekar (Kodagu), Dr. Ramnivas Sepat (Hassan), Parashuram (Mandya) and Chamarajanagar Additional SP Anita Haddannavar participated in the workshop.

Inaugurating the programme, IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar opined that Police, other than protecting people, should also be friendly. He asserted that procedural justice should be totally met with no bias. The Police should win the trust and confidence of people to meet the expected level of appreciation. Law-abiding citizens should be respected by Police, he said.

Vipul Kumar opined that all Police Stations should have an easy approach with friendly reception. Maintaining that service should be the motto of Police, he asked the Police personnel on patrol duty to behave politely with people. Similarly he stressed the need of transparency in crime detection and investigation. The IGP set the deadline as Dec.31 before which all Police Stations should be totally transformed to people-friendly Stations.

