Month-long sizzler fest begins at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel

This August, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Mysuru invites guests to turn up the heat at Spring, its signature All Day Dining Restaurant, with the launch of “Sizzle Me Tender”, a month-long sizzler fest that’s already igniting taste buds across the city.

Running from Aug.1 to 31, the dinner-only fest kicks off nightly at 7.30 pm, offering a curated selection of sizzling platters that span both Western and Indian culinary traditions.

From the smoky allure of Molten Lamb Chops to the coastal charm of Butter Grilled Prawn Skewers, every dish is a theatrical experience — served hot, crackling and aromatic.

Vegetarians aren’t left behind, with indulgent options like BBQ Cheese Cottage Skewers that pack bold flavour and flair.

For those craving Indian spice trails, the fest features regional favourites like Hariyali Mutton Boti, Masala Sikha Ghee Roast and more — each dish designed to evoke nostalgia while delivering a modern twist.

“We wanted to create an experience that’s more than just a meal,” said Chef Amit at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.

“Sizzlers are dramatic, sensory and deeply satisfying. ‘Sizzle Me Tender’ is our ode to that magic,” he added.

Whether you are a die-hard meat lover or a vegetarian with a taste for adventure, this sizzling soirée promises something unforgettable.