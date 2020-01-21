Skill Training

In Briefs

The Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), Mysuru, will be conducting free skill development programme for poor unemployed youth who have passed SSLC, PUC, Diploma, or BE (Mechanical). Training will be given for turner, miller, grinder, fitter, mechanical assembly, CNC-turning, milling, grinding, EDNC operator, EDM (spark erosion), CNC programmer and designer, mechanical CATIA, UG, Pro-E, MCAM, CAD, Solidworks, post diploma in tool design, tool room machinist jobs among others. Interested candidates are requested to register on website www.kaushalkar.com. Apply before Jan. 31. One-year fee-exempted post diploma in tool design and tool room machinist courses are also available. For candidates belonging to SC/ST community, attractive stipend will be provided. For details, call Ph: 0821-2582750 or Mob: 91416-30315 or 91416-29598.

