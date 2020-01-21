In Briefs

Calling children

January 21, 2020

As part of Republic Day celebration, the Bal Bhavan Society, Bengaluru, in association with Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Mysuru and Women & Child Welfare Department, will be conducting painting and fancy dress competitions for children at 11 am on Jan.26 at Curzon Park premises abutting the Palace. The contests are open to children in the age group of 5 to 16 years. The contests will be held under different categories based on age. Interested children can register at Bal Bhavan, Bannimantap, before Jan.24. Also, as part of Abhiranga Theatre Fest, selected teams will be presenting three street plays and two stage plays at Curzon Park premises. [Ph: 0821-2495486 or 94489-14794]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching