Calling children

As part of Republic Day celebration, the Bal Bhavan Society, Bengaluru, in association with Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Mysuru and Women & Child Welfare Department, will be conducting painting and fancy dress competitions for children at 11 am on Jan.26 at Curzon Park premises abutting the Palace. The contests are open to children in the age group of 5 to 16 years. The contests will be held under different categories based on age. Interested children can register at Bal Bhavan, Bannimantap, before Jan.24. Also, as part of Abhiranga Theatre Fest, selected teams will be presenting three street plays and two stage plays at Curzon Park premises. [Ph: 0821-2495486 or 94489-14794]
Calling childrenJanuary 21, 2020
As part of Republic Day celebration, the Bal Bhavan Society, Bengaluru, in association with Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Mysuru and Women & Child Welfare Department, will be conducting painting and fancy dress competitions for children at 11 am on Jan.26 at Curzon Park premises abutting the Palace. The contests are open to children in the age group of 5 to 16 years. The contests will be held under different categories based on age. Interested children can register at Bal Bhavan, Bannimantap, before Jan.24. Also, as part of Abhiranga Theatre Fest, selected teams will be presenting three street plays and two stage plays at Curzon Park premises. [Ph: 0821-2495486 or 94489-14794]
Leave a Reply