Two tribals to represent State at Republic Day Parade in New Delhi

Two tribal community members — A.M. Hooraj and his wife Chandose of a Tribal hamlet in Belur taluk of Hassan district — who have been selected to represent the tribal community at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Jan.26, were given a warm farewell at a function organised at the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI) located on Anikethana Road in Kuvempunagar in city this morning. The two will be accompanied by KSTRI Officer Shivakumar.
Two tribals to represent State at Republic Day Parade in New DelhiJanuary 21, 2020
