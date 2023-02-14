Snow-clad Rudrakshi Shivalinga and Kailasa Parvata Darshana

February 14, 2023

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to inaugurate eight-day expo tomorrow

Mysuru: As part of Mahashivaratri festival, the city’s Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya’s Alanahalli Service Centre will exhibit snow clad Rudrakshi Shivalinga Darshana at Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds from Feb.15 to 22.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, the Programme Convenor B.K. Ranganath said that “the replica of 21 ft. tall Rudrakshi Shivalinga with Kailasa Parvata (Mountain) in the background will be exhibited at Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds.

: Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Programme Convenor B.K. Ranganath addressing a press meet in city yesterday as Sub-zone Chief Convener B.K. Lakshmiji and B.K. Seemaji look on.

Pointing out that the Shivalinga has been made out of 5,16,108 Rudrakshis brought from holy shrines — Hrishikesh and Haridwar, he said that the replica of Kailasa Parvata is 160 ft. long which includes a cave measuring 8 ft. in height and 10ft. in length, which gives a real experience of passing through a cave.

“The cave will have portraits of prominent personalities like Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and Prajapita Bramha Baba. The portraits will also carry information on the life and achievements of the personalities. This apart, there will be a display of 12 Jyotirlingas too,” he said .

Royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will inaugurate the eight-day exhibition tomorrow (Feb.15) at 6.30 pm.

Arakalgud Aremadanahalli Mutt Seer Sri Shivasugnana Teertha Swamiji will grace the occasion. MLA S.A. Ramdas, JK Tyres and Industries Vice-President V. Eshwar Rao, Vikrant Tyres (now JK Tyres) Union General Secretary S. Lokesh, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa and others will be present, he added.

Vishwa Vidyalaya’s Sub-zone Chief Convener B.K. Lakshmiji and B.K. Seemaji were present at the press meet.