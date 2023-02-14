Snow-clad Rudrakshi Shivalinga and Kailasa Parvata Darshana
News

Snow-clad Rudrakshi Shivalinga and Kailasa Parvata Darshana

February 14, 2023

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to inaugurate eight-day expo tomorrow

Mysuru: As part of Mahashivaratri festival, the city’s Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya’s Alanahalli Service Centre will exhibit snow clad Rudrakshi Shivalinga Darshana at Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds from Feb.15 to 22.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, the Programme Convenor B.K. Ranganath said that “the replica of 21 ft. tall Rudrakshi Shivalinga with Kailasa Parvata (Mountain) in the background will be exhibited at Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds. 

Rudrakshi Shivalinga Darshana-1
: Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Programme Convenor B.K. Ranganath addressing a press meet in city yesterday as Sub-zone Chief Convener B.K. Lakshmiji and B.K. Seemaji look on.

Pointing out that the Shivalinga has been made out of 5,16,108 Rudrakshis brought from holy shrines — Hrishikesh and Haridwar, he said that the replica of Kailasa Parvata is 160 ft. long which includes a cave measuring 8 ft. in height and 10ft. in length, which gives a real experience of passing through a cave.

“The cave will have portraits of prominent personalities like Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and Prajapita Bramha Baba. The portraits will also carry information on the life and achievements of the personalities. This apart, there will be a display of 12 Jyotirlingas too,” he said .

Royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will inaugurate the eight-day exhibition tomorrow (Feb.15) at 6.30 pm.

Rudrakshi Shivalinga Darshana-1

Arakalgud Aremadanahalli Mutt Seer Sri Shivasugnana Teertha Swamiji will grace the occasion. MLA S.A. Ramdas, JK Tyres and Industries Vice-President V. Eshwar Rao, Vikrant Tyres (now JK Tyres) Union General Secretary S. Lokesh, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa and others will be present, he added.

Vishwa Vidyalaya’s  Sub-zone Chief Convener B.K. Lakshmiji and B.K. Seemaji were present at the press meet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching