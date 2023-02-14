10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway (NH-275): Rs. 250 toll on one-way trip to Bengaluru: MP

February 14, 2023

Pratap Simha firm on naming road as ‘Kaveri Expressway’; PM Modi to inaugurate in March

Mysuru: Even as unconfirmed charts mentioning the toll rates for travel between Mysuru and Bengaluru on the 10-lane Access-Controlled Expressway are doing the rounds in social media even before the official announcement of the actual rates, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that a one-way trip could cost up to Rs. 250.

Speaking to reporters yesterday on the sidelines of the meeting with officials regarding the four-lane Expressway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar, Simha said that the toll will workout less if the return journey was on the same day.

“The list of toll fees being circulated on social media is only a rough estimation. The rates are yet to be worked out based on the number of flyovers, underpasses, bridges, number of daily vehicles between the two cities and the kinds of vehicles that use the road,” the MP said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has certain standards of levying tolls per kilometre and guessing the toll at this point would only be speculation. “In the case of elevated roads as on certain stretches of the Expressway, the cost is fixed a little higher. As such, I am expecting that a one-way trip could cost around Rs. 250. This is based on my limited knowledge of the issue,” Pratap Simha added.

On the demand from many quarters for toilets and rest areas, the MP said that a rest area would come up on a 30-acre island-like plot at Channapatna at a cost of Rs. 1,200 crore.

“Apart from toilets, there would be space for restaurants, eateries, kiosks and stalls dealing with handicrafts, Geographical Indication (GI) products and Channapatna toys. Eateries serving all types of food will be developed there. It would also have electric vehicle charging stations, fuel stations, and gas stations. It will take another year to be completed,” the MP added.

Inauguration in March second or third week

On the proposed date of inauguration, the MP said that the Expressway will be inaugurated in the second or third week of March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Along with this Expressway, the Prime Minister will launch the works of the four-lane Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway that will be built at a cost of Rs. 3,500 crore. This Kushalnagar Highway will link the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and further reduce the travel time from Madikeri to Bengaluru,” Pratap Simha added.

Kaveri Expressway

Pratap Simha has reaffirmed that the Expressway will be named ‘Kaveri Expressway’. “There is no precedence of naming highways or districts after individuals in Karnataka and moreover, River Kaveri benefits millions of people. One must understand that there could be no Bengaluru without River Cauvery (Kaveri) and hence, it is apt that the Expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru be named after the River,” he reasoned.

People in Mandya and other districts worship Kaveri and there is no need to create a controversy over the issue, he added. “I have a lot of respect for the Mysore royal family and the Wadiyars. Those suggesting to name the Expressway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar must realise that Mysore Airport will be named after Nalwadi. Also, a superfast train has been renamed as Wadiyar Express,” he said.

Harsha Bhogle, Anand Mahindra tweet approval

Ace Indian cricket commentator and senior journalist Harsha Bhogle tweeted about the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on Feb. 12 thus: “Very impressed with the road from Mysuru to Bengaluru.” Bhogle’s tweet has received 1.1 million views and over 21,000 likes till Feb. 14, 2 pm.

———-

Even industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted his approval on Feb. 13: “Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India.” Mahindra’s tweet has got 2 million views and 55,000 likes.