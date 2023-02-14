Second pre-poll rowdy parade in two months
Second pre-poll rowdy parade in two months

February 14, 2023

Houses of 76 rowdy-sheeters raided in city; 15 more to face externment

Mysuru: In a pre-dawn special operation that began at 4 am today, the City Police raided the houses of 76 rowdy-sheeters and paraded them at Hebbal Police Station. The raids assume significance as the 2023 Assembly election is fast approaching where there will be a flurry of activities to woo voters and marked by several VVIP movements. 

This is the second such operation conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, after the maiden operation held on Dec. 13, 2022, where the houses of 48 rowdy-sheeters were raided in a similar fashion.

In the operation conducted this morning, between 4 am and 7 am, in the limits of all the 17 law and order Police Stations in city, the houses of 76 rowdy-sheeters were raided, besides conducting searches at their houses which, however, yielded nothing.

Later, they were all taken to Hebbal Police Station for a ‘Rowdy Parade,’ with Police Commissioner Ramesh enquiring about their recent activities, with the Police Inspectors of respective Stations providing details about eight rowdy-sheeters who are still active.

In a stern tone, the Police Commissioner warned some of  the rowdy-sheeters, dishevelled in appearance, with unkempt hair and beard, to take a haircut and shave and sport a respectable look.

He also warned them of arrest if they are found indulging in anti-social activities like- rioting, threatening voters in the name of helping candidates during elections, finance and real estate and several other activities in an illicit way.

Rowdy-sheeter Manju alias ‘Panipuri Manju’ of Kyathamaranahalli, who had recently hit headlines by staging a lone protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust, opposite City Law Court Complex on K.R. Boulevard demanding a ticket from BJP, was also among the rowdy-sheeters who received stern warning from the Police Commissioner. Manju had demanded the ticket as some anti-social elements had joined the saffron party leading to a political slugfest in the State.

“In all, 76 rowdy-sheeters were paraded this time and have been warned against indulging in any illegal activities. After the previous parade, seven rowdy-sheeters were externed from Mysuru district and one was booked under Goonda Act. Along with this, preparations are being made to extern 15 more rowdy-sheeters,” said Police Commissioner Ramesh.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, ACPs of all Sub-Divisions and Inspectors were present during the rowdy parade.

