February 15, 2023

G. Kavya has been awarded Ph.D in Kannada by the University of Mysore (UoM) for her thesis ‘L. Basavaraju Avara Srujanasheela Sahitya’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. N.M. Talawar.

Aniruddha S. Rao has been awarded Ph.D in Management Studies by the JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, for his thesis ‘The Influence of Personality Traits, Emotional Biases on Financial Risk Tolerance of the Investors’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. Savitha G. Lakkol.