Social worker Vani Venkatram no more
March 5, 2022

Inner Wheel District 318 had presented Margarette Golding Award given by International Inner Wheel to her just yesterday

Mysuru: Social worker Vani Venkatram (88), Chairperson of Vivekananda Education Trust, passed away at her residence in Jayalakshmipuram this morning.

She is survived by her sons Dr. Sundar Rama Rao, a Cardio-logist at Pittsburg, USA and Balaji Rama Rao, who retired as VP of Cisco, USA, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a great grandchild. Last rites will be held at Chirashantidhama in Gokulam later today.

Incidentally, Vani Venkatram, who had spent 49 years working for the welfare of women and children in rural Mysuru and Tamil Nadu, was honoured by the Chairman and Members of Inner Wheel District 318 only yesterday by presenting the prestigious Margarette Golding Award (MGA) given by International Inner Wheel for the year 2021-22. 

She had rendered outstanding services to Annamalai Tea Garden workers and their children, teaching them moral values through stories and songs, educating and empowering women in tea estate along with giving awareness about health & hygiene, rehabilitation & referral work for physically handicapped, organising immunisation programmes & creating awareness on AIDS in nearly 220 villages.

She had been working in rural Mysuru, adopting 8 villages since 1984. Schools in these villages had been upgraded by her personal involvement and with the help of NGOs of Mysuru.

She did not leave any child to stay away from going to school and had built a village school that educates 180 students today.

A Vidwat in Music, she was an active member of Mysore Music Association, Mysore Bridge Association and Mysore Grahakara Parishat.

