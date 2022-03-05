World Wildlife Week & 4th death anniversary of Manikandan

March 5, 2022

Road leading to Kabini backwaters named after late IFS Officer

Hanagod: As part of World Wildlife Week and 4th death anniversary of IFS Officer Manikandan, various programmes and events were held at Nagarahole National Park.

At an event held near Katigundi Lake at Kakanakote Zone in D.B. Kuppe Range, the road leading from the lake to Kabini backwaters was named after IFS Officer late Manikandan, who had died in an elephant attack at Nagarahole.

At an event held near Katigundi Lake at Kakanakote Zone in D.B. Kuppe Range, the road leading from the lake to Kabini backwaters was named after IFS Officer late Manikandan.

Forest staff of various ranges, who had served exceptionally well, were felicitated by Project Tiger Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Jagath Ram at another programme held at Nagarahole Forest Office. The staff were given certificates and mementoes.

Late Manikandan

Hunsur Range Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs) Satish, Gopal and Mahadevu, Range Forest Officers (RFOs) Kiran Kumar, Girish Chaugule, Naman Narayan Nayaka, Santosh Hugar, Hanumantharaju, Mohammed Jeesha and others were present.