Ladakh MP tours Buddhist Monasteries at Bylakuppe

March 5, 2022

He was accompanied by nominated Councillor (Sangha) of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council

Bylakuppe: Ladakh Member of Parliament (MP) Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and nominated Councillor (Sangha), Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, Ven Konchok Tsepel visited various Buddhist monastic institutions at Bylakuppe in Mysuru district during their ongoing week-long tour of Karnataka. They visited Sera Mey, Sera Jey, Ngari Khangtsen, Sakya Gonpa, Drigung Kagyu and Namdroling Monasteries at Bylakuppe.

In these monastic institutions, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Konchok Tsephel met all the student monks and nuns from Ladakh studying in the region and discussed several important issues pertaining to them such as the issue of recognised certificate/ degrees, scholarships, hostel facilities, medical and travel expenses, among other matters.

Both the public representatives appreciated the Ladakhi student monk and nuns for their dedication and efforts in pursuing various philosophical as well as literature subjects leading to preserve and promote the very essence of the teachings of Buddha. They also assured all possible assistance in the coming times.

The monastic student community expressed gratitude and appreciated Ladakh MP and the nominated Councillor for their visit to assess the well-being of the monastic students and their concerns.

The representatives would also visit other Buddhist Monasteries and monastic institutions situated in Karnataka along with a visit to the Mahabodhi School in Mysuru.

Golden Temple opens

Meanwhile, after being closed for over 700 days, the Namdroling Nyingmapa Monastery or the Golden Temple at Bylakuppe has been thrown open for visitors from Mar. 3.

The Temple was shut ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it was out of bounds for visitors till now.

However, if COVID situation starts to become serious and the number of cases increases again in the coming days, then the main gate will once again be closed. All the visitors have been strictly told to adhere to all pandemic protocols.

The Tibetan New Year began this month and hundreds of monks and other spiritual leaders from other parts of the country, Nepal and Tibet are expected to land in Bylakuppe as part of the celebrations.