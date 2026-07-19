Special Intensive Revision: 99.93% progress achieved in Mysuru district

July 19, 2026

Mysuru: Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mysuru district has achieved 99.93% progress in the distribution of Enumeration Forms to voters.

According to the status report from District Electoral Officers (CEO) office, 27.97 lakh (27,97,684) Enumeration Forms have been distributed against a total of 27.99 lakh (27,99,693) voters and 12.51 lakh (12,51,918) forms have been digitised, achieving 44.72 percent progress.

Of the total 2,915 polling booths in the district, the cent percent distribution of Enumeration Forms has been completed in 2,806 polling booths, while 109 polling booths have achieved over 90 percent progress.

While 21,684 voters were found dead and their names were deleted from the electoral roll, 7,775 voters have shifted elsewhere.

Assembly Constituencies wise, 100 percent distribution of Enumeration Forms have been completed in Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar, Hunsur, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud and Chamundeshwari, while the digitisation process has been expedited in Krishnaraja (KR), Chamaraja, Narasimharaja (NR), T. Narasipur and Varuna.

Those voters who are yet to submit their Enumeration Forms should either hand it over to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or through online, within the deadline, appealed the District Election Officer (DEO).