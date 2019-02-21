Feb. 23 and 24; Mar. 2 and 3

Mysuru: Following directions from the Election Commission of India, the District Administration will be conducting special voter enrolment camps at all polling booths in the district on Feb. 23 and 24 and Mar. 2 and 3.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Electoral Officer, said that young voters, who have attained 18 years of age as on Jan. 1, 2019 can enrol as new voters. The young and other eligible voters can fill up Form-6 for inclusion in the electoral rolls and submit the same along with supporting documents — photograph, address proof and age proof.

Citizens are required to submit Form-7 to delete names in case of death or translocation of voters. Form-8 for correction of names and Form-8A for transfer of polling booth within the same Assembly segment. Also, the citizens who have voted in previous polls, must have to check their names in the new electoral rolls that has been published in the website http://www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in and in the voter list available at polling booths during the special camps from 10 am to 5 pm.

