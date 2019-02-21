NDA is scheme Govt.; UPA was scam Govt., says BJP National Vice-President

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government at the Centre is a Scheme Government, while the previous UPA regime headed by the Congress was a scam government, said BJP National-President and MP Avinash Rai Khanna.

Khanna was in the city as part of the BJP’s ‘Prabhuddara Goshti’ (Intelligentsia and professionals’ meet) nationwide campaign to elicit suggestions from the people on preparing the party’s manifesto for the forthcoming LS polls.

Speaking to press persons this morning at a private hotel where the ‘Ghosthi’ concerning Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency was being held, Khanna claimed that while Modi Government schemes was reaching the doorstep of the targeted beneficiaries, the funds were used to fill the pockets of those in power during the UPA regime.

Ridiculing the ‘Mahaghatbandhan’, he said it was nothing but an umbrella of erstwhile Congress leaders who had moved away from the Congress over the years.

When asked about the party candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu LS Seat, Khanna said that the BJP Parliamentary Board will name the candidates and as such he cannot say anything right now.

State BJP Secretary M. Rajendra, former MLCs Thontadarya and G. Madhusudhan, Mangalore (North) MLA Bharath Shetty, City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, leaders H.V. Rajeev, Phanish, Nagaraj Malladi and others were present.

