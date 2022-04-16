Spiritual leader passes away

April 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Atmanandeendra Saraswati Swamiji, renowned spiritual leader, breathed his last on Friday (Apr. 15) morning at his Ashram in Halagayyana Hundi on Bannur Road, situated 9 kms from Mysuru. The 98-year-old Seer had a peaceful end, according to sources from the Ashram.

The Swamiji, a renowned scholar in Advaitha Philosophy propounded by Sri Shankaracharya, was known for his discourse on Gita. In his lectures he would emphasise on the steps for self-realisation as taught in Bhagavadgita. For more than 50 years he was giving lectures on this subject to his devotees spread across the world.

A widely travelled Seer, his lectures were simple yet, at the same time reflected his adherence to strict practice and discipline, depth of study and contemplation on philosophy. In the year 2017, Vedantic Light Publishers, Woodstock, New York, USA, published these lectures as a book.

In his poorvashrama, he was a Post-Graduate in Chemistry and passed IAS to become a top bureaucrat in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Later, he relinquished his post and chose a spiritual path. In this, he was guided by his Guru Sri Swami Satchidanandrendra Saraswati of Holenarasipur, whom many consider the greatest modern writer on Sri Shankaracharya’s Advaitha Vedanta.