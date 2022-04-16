Late Gundappa Jois’ Srimad Ramayana in Kannada released

April 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The book Srimad Ramayana, written in chaste and easy to read colloquial Kannada prose by Gundappa Jois, is a welcome addition to a galaxy of Ramayana in Kannada.

A scholar in Kannada, Hindi and Sanskrit, Gundappa Jois was very affectionate towards villagers of Arakalagudu, who flocked to him for advice on matters concerning agriculture, religious rituals and jyotishya.

He observed that the villagers loved to watch Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana on TV, but they were handicapped by Hindi language. That was when Jois decided to make available to the villagers, a Kannada version of Ramayana in episode-wise book.

But unfortunately he fell ill and moved to Mysuru. Such was his determination that his serious illness did not deter him from writing. He would place a wooden plank across his sick bed and write the book for hours together.

After the manuscript was read by Hiremagaluru Kannan, a well-known litterateur and priest, Gundappa Jois’ host of students and followers published the book. Unfortunately, before the book could see the light of the day, Jois passed away in April 2020.

An ardent devotee of Lord Sri Rama, Gundappa Jois used to conduct discourses on Ramayana in simple Kannada. He also organised various socio-religious programmes and donated all the proceeds to the betterment of the Kodandarama temple in Arakalagudu. He co-founded Samskruta Vagvardhini Patashaala in Arakalagudu and retired as Principal of the Patashaala.

The 400-page classic book is available for private circulation free of cost. For further details, contact G. S. Ramachandra on Mob: 98862-66555.