Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ Mysuru Store relaunched with Artistry Show

Mysore/Mysuru: Malabar Gold and Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, relaunched its Mysuru Store last evening.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra inaugurated the renovated showroom while Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait and Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig handed over the jewellery to the customers who purchased gold and diamonds at the new showroom.

The jeweller also unveiled its latest collections along with an exclusive Artistry Show from Apr.15 to Apr. 23 at this Store on B.N. Road near suburban bus stand. The jeweller has announced that it will provide free silver with every purchase as a special relaunch offer.

The renovated store is the brand’s biggest showroom in the city, offering largest design variety. The store will showcase the latest collections by the brand including Viraaz royal polki jewellery, Zoul lifestyle jewellery, an extensive range of bridal designs and popular jewellery sub-brands such as Ethnix handcrafted jewellery, Precia Gemstone jewellery, Era uncut jewellery, etc.

The store will display a variety of specially curated jewellery which represents the diverse traditions and cultural heritage of Indian design. Now, customers can purchase jewellery at making charges starting from 4.9 percent in Karnataka market.

As part of the Group’s CSR initiative, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will allocate 5 percent of the profit earned by this Store for various charitable and philanthropic activities in the region.