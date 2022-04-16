Newly inaugurated Incubation Centre at VVCE to boost research on Semiconductor IC Designs

April 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, in collaboration with Vivartan, inaugurated an Incubation Centre (IC) in its campus recently. It focuses mainly on expanding the current work and starting research activities in the semiconductor domain.

Gundappa Gowda, Hon. President, VVS, Mysuru, P. Vish-wanath, Hon.Secretary, Srishaila Ramannanavar, Hon. Treasurer, Dr. B. Sadashivegowda, Principal, VVCE, H.V. Sunil Kumar, Founder, Vivartan Technologies, Dr. Chandrashekar M. Patil, HoD ECE, VVCE and Dr. Geetashree, Associate Professor, ECE, VVCE, were present.

VLSI semiconductor design is quite rare and only a few Colleges have it. In fact, there has been an increase in awareness about the industry among the people and Colleges since the last year after the Government gave a push to Semiconductors. The Incubation Centre at VVCE will be a hub in Mysuru for training and skill development in the area of Semiconductor design.

With this Incubation Centre, VVCE will be expanding its training and skill development to a large scale. It aims to bring in a semiconductor ecosystem in the campus where industry, students and faculties work together to bring up indigenous chip design in line with India’s semiconductor scheme. This collaboration intends to bring in a plethora of opportunities for students for both internships and jobs in the VLSI / Semiconductor industry. Vivartan is also intended to be involved in research activities with the professors in Semiconductor Design such as the Respond Programme from SCL, Department of Space, Government of India. The Incubation Centre would be involved in joint design, development and delivery of trainings using laboratory facilities of the institution in the following fields: I) VLSI Design (Design Verification, Physical Design, Layouts, RISC-V); II) Embedded and Firmware; III) FPGA.

Vivartan’s industry profe-ssionals would participate as a guest faculty to VVCE and would be primarily focusing on Computer Architecture, Network Theory, VLSI & Embedded and other courses. Vivartan and Institution will collaboratively bring up the RISC-V lab, exploring emerging demand for open source RISC-V computer architecture and other peripheral IPs.

Vivartan is founded by industry professionals committed to transforming learning space in engineering education that creates quality, employable and industry ready engineering professionals. Vivartan currently offers training, workshops and internship to engineering students.

Vivartan has been associated with ECE, VVCE since 2009 training students in various VLSI fields. Design Verification, Standard Cell Library and Memory Designs, RTL, Physical Design, Analog Design and Layout. There are around 40-plus Vivartan VVCE alumni in the top-tier semiconductor companies today with a few of them being in Techno-Managerial positions.