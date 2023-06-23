Students Olympic International Games: City student bags Gold Medal in Shuttle Badminton
June 23, 2023

A. Vidyananda Kashyap, a student of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, has won Gold Medal in Shuttle Badminton by representing India in Students Olympic International Games held at Johor Bahru, Malaysia, from June 16 to 19.

Twenty-year-old Vidyananda Kashyap had attended the 9th Students Olympic

National Games 2022-23 organised by Students Olympic Association, India, at Lovely Professional University, Punjab and had secured 1st place (Gold Medal) in Under-22 category by representing Karnataka.

As he won Gold Medal in National Olympic, he got selected for International Students Olympic at  Malaysia, where students from 15 to 20 countries took part. He played finals against Singapore and secured 1st place in Under -22 category.

A 3rd year, 6th sem student in the Department of Information Science at VVCE, Vidyananda Kashyap is the son of K. Ambareesha (LIC High Grade Assistant) and K.S. Jayashree (a school teacher), residents of K.R. Nagar, Mysuru district.

