Gritty Mysuru sailor first to cover 1,000-km expedition  

June 23, 2023

M. Arpitha, a resident of Hootagalli in the city, has achieved the rare feat of being the only woman from Mysuru who has so far completed the 1,000-km non-stop sailing expedition from Chennai to Point Calimere and back, undeterred by the brutal sun, salty sea breeze, and the occasional heavy rain.

The Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu Police organised the all-women Chennai-Pulicat-Point Calimere-Chennai sailing expedition covering 1,000 km to mark the ‘Golden Jubilee Year of Women in the Tamil Nadu Police Force’. The Police partnered with Royal Madras Yacht Club and the event was held from June 10 to June 17, 2023. With this expedition, the TN Women Police also entered the London Book of World Records by being the first Women Police Force in the World to see success at sea.

For the expedition, 25 women Police personnel were selected and imparted with basic and advanced training by the Club and the National J/80 Class Association in Chennai Port. Arpitha was leading one of the teams on behalf of the Royal Madras Yacht Club.

TN Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the event on the Royal Madras Yacht Club premises in Chennai Port. Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu was present.

Navigating rough tides

Sharing her adventurous journey with Star of Mysore, Arpitha said that she was glad to be part of the expedition and lead one of the team out of 4 sailboats to support and help them navigate the rough waters.

“It was an eight-day non-stop day and night sailing in the Bay of Bengal. We witnessed extreme climate conditions like the super-hot sun to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms with lighting. We also experienced a calm sea state and roller waves. It was a test of our courage and willpower and we successfully completed the feat,” she said.

“One night, darkness des-cended upon us with the sole exception of relentless lightning strikes that illuminated the pitch-black sky every few seconds. And it was a rather cold night. We navigated through a storm also,” Arpitha recalled.

“I want to thank the Tamil Nadu Women Police team and Capt. Vivek Shanbhag of the Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC) and Chief Coach Chinna Reddy for giving me this opportunity,” she added. In the past, Arpitha has participated in the UNIFI Capital Offshore Nationals Regatta 2023, J/80 Class Boats Racing 2023 and stood first in the silver fleet and also was awarded as the most disciplined and promising team (as tactician). An NCC cadet, she took part in the All India Yachting Regatta NCC 2009 and stood second in her Directorate.

Arpitha works at L&T Te-chnology Services, Mysuru and is the daughter of R.M. Mahadevaswamy and M.K. Hemavathy, residents of Hootagalli.

She intends to participate in the upcoming J80 World Championships this year and sail around the world solo, keeping Mysuru on the world sailing map. She wants to form a Women’s Sailing Team in Karnataka and improve their sailing lifestyle and explore the oceans.