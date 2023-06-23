June 23, 2023

Sir,

This is to draw the attention of concerned towards the miserable condition of Ring Road towards Automotive Axles Road, passing via Rane Madras and L&T Infotech.

This is the only connecting road to travel to Infosys, L&T, Podar International School, Excel Public School and several other Industries and Schools from Hinkal Junction.

With tardy pace of the project going on, bad state of the main road and the miserable condition of the service lane, the commuters are put to a lot of hardship. The potholes, spread across the stretch, create traffic congestion and accidents too.

Every year during monsoon, the daily travellers face a lot of hindrance to traverse through these roads as they get clogged, sometimes even resulting in an unhygienic and miserable flood water submerging the entire road surface. I hope the authorities concerned will take immediate and suitable action.

– R.D. Naveen Kumar, Mysuru, 19.6.2023

