Miserable condition of Ring Road towards Automotive Axles
Voice of The Reader

Miserable condition of Ring Road towards Automotive Axles

June 23, 2023

Sir,

This is to draw the attention of concerned towards the miserable condition of Ring Road towards Automotive Axles Road, passing via Rane Madras and L&T Infotech.

This is the only connecting road to travel to Infosys, L&T, Podar International School, Excel Public School and several other Industries and Schools from Hinkal Junction.

With tardy pace of the project going on, bad state of the main road and the miserable condition of the service lane, the commuters are put to a lot of hardship. The potholes, spread across the stretch, create traffic congestion and  accidents too.

Every year during monsoon, the daily travellers face a lot of hindrance to traverse through these roads as they get clogged, sometimes even resulting in an unhygienic and miserable flood water submerging the entire road surface. I hope the authorities concerned will take immediate and suitable action.

– R.D. Naveen Kumar, Mysuru, 19.6.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching