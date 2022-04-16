Sri Shivarathreeshwara Media Award for senior journalist
News

April 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior journalist B.S. Harish has been chosen for the prestigious Sri Shivarathreeshwara Media Award-2020 given by Suttur Mutt.

Harish has worked for several Kannada dailies for more than three decades. Now, he has been selected for the award in recognition of his services in the field of media.

He will be conferred the award at a programme to take place at Pathrakartara Bhavan on Thyagaraja Road in city at 10 am on Apr.18.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, Writer H.S. Ramachandregowda, JSS Institutions Director (General Administration) Shankarappa, Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) President S.T. Ravikumar and others will be present, according to a press release.  For details, call Ph:  0821-2447400.

