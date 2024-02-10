Sri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Jayanthi in city on Feb. 12

February 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration in association with Sri Shivayogi Jayanthyotsava Samithi and Department of Kannada and Culture has organised Sri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Jayanthi celebrations on Feb.12 at Kirurangamandira, Kalamandira premises in city.

At 11.30 am on that day, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the programme in the presence of Bhovi Gurupeetha Seer of Chitradurga and Bagalkote Sri Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamiji. Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda will preside.

Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh and Chairman of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Anil Chikkamadu will also be present.

MPs V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Sumalatha Ambarish and Pratap Simmha will be the chief guests.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Dev-egowda, G.D. Harishgowda, D. Ravishankar, Darshan Dhru-vanarayan, T.S. Srivatsa and MLCs Marithibbegowda, A.H. Vishwanath, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda, Madhu G. Madegowda will also be present as chief guests.

Retired Director of Oriental Research Institute (ORI) Prof. S. Shivarajappa will be the main speaker at the programme, according to a press release from the Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department.