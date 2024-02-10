Sri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Jayanthi in city on Feb. 12
News

Sri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Jayanthi in city on Feb. 12

February 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration in association with Sri Shivayogi Jayanthyotsava Samithi and Department of Kannada and Culture has organised Sri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Jayanthi celebrations on Feb.12 at Kirurangamandira, Kalamandira premises in city.

At 11.30 am on that day, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the programme in the presence of Bhovi Gurupeetha Seer of Chitradurga and Bagalkote Sri Immadi  Siddarameshwara Swamiji. Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda will preside.

Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh and Chairman of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Anil Chikkamadu will also be present.

MPs V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Sumalatha Ambarish and Pratap Simmha will be the chief guests.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Dev-egowda, G.D. Harishgowda, D. Ravishankar, Darshan Dhru-vanarayan, T.S. Srivatsa and MLCs Marithibbegowda, A.H. Vishwanath, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda, Madhu G. Madegowda will also be present as chief guests.

Retired Director of Oriental Research Institute (ORI) Prof. S. Shivarajappa will be the main speaker at the programme, according to a press release from the Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching