KSOU invites articles for Intl. Conference on Dr. Ambedkar

February 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, has organised a two-day International Conference on the topic ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Views on Development and Contemporary World’ on Mar. 2 and 3 in the city.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the conference on Mar. 2. Social Welfare and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and MLAs from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts will take part in the conference.

Resource persons and experts from the State, country and abroad will be sharing their views and presenting research papers on Dr. Ambedkar. The papers will be published both in national and international levels. Last date to submit articles in this regard is Feb. 24, according to KSOU Registrar Prof. K.L.N. Murthy and Coordinator of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre, KSOU, Dr. Shivakumara Swamy. For details log on to: https://ksoumysuru.ac.in

