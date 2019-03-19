SSLC exams from Mar. 21 to Apr. 4

8,41,666 students will appear across the State

Bengaluru: The annual SSLC Examination conducted by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will be held in 2,847 examination centres from Mar. 21 to Apr. 4 across the State.

As many as 8,41,666 students will appear for the SSLC examination. While 4,47,864 boys will take up the exams, the number of girls is 3,93,802

Students from 14,450 high schools including 5,202 government schools, 3,244 aided and 6,004 unaided schools have been registered for the exams this year according to Deputy Director of Pre-University Education P.C. Jaffer.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, he said an excess of 3,578 students have been registered this year when compared to previous year. A total of 10,572 students will not be able to take the exams due to shortage of attendance.

As many as 4,651 differently-abled students will also appearing for exams. 1,451 students have been given language relaxation. Permission has been given to 480 students to write subjects other than mathematics and science, he added.

Out of the total 2,847 exam centres, 46 have been identified as sensitive and seven as highly sensitive. CCTV cameras have been installed in 2,630 centres. 92 exam centres have been opened in District Headquarters for private persons.

To ensure there is no room for paper leakage, papers have been kept in the district treasuries and would be under CCTV surveillance round-the-clock. Directions have been issued to all District Administrations to clamp down prohibitory in a radius of 200 meters of examination centres and photocopying centres in this area will be shut during exams. OMR sheets will not be used during evaluation starting this academic year.

The evaluation of papers would commence on Apr. 10 in the 230 evaluation centres in 34 education districts across the state.

A total of 77,754 evaluators will be deputed for the purpose. Evaluations of the SSLC paper will be conducted in stages due to elections, he added.





