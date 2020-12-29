SSLC, II PU classes to re-open from Jan.1

December 29, 2020

Teachers, students and parents line up at J.K. Grounds for free RT-PCR test, results by evening

Mysore/Mysuru: All precautionary measures have been taken to conduct SSLC and II PU classes across the district from Jan. 1, 2021. Besides, preparations are in place to resume Vidyagama programme for students from 6th to 9th standards from the New Year. The schools and colleges are re-opening after a gap of nearly nine months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In regard to SSLC and Vidyagama programme, T.A. Paramesh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP), told media persons here yesterday that all schools would be sanitised and Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) of every village have been asked to confirm with the ZP on the total sanitisation of schools and toilets. Teachers and students would be allowed inside the schools only after thermal scanning. Permission had been given to the school authorities to buy thermal scanner from Taluk Panchayat or from Health Department. Directions issued by the State Government have been followed strictly, he added.

He further said that Asha workers would visit every house daily to keep a watch on health of every student and his/ her parents and to share that information with Health Department. Sending children to school or attending classes is not compulsory, the ZP CEO clarified.

Classes are being started from Jan. 1 in the interest of future of children and to prevent social evils like child marriage and child labour, the ZP CEO said.

Letter of consent from parents

Students are allowed inside classrooms only if they produce letter of consent from parents stating that their kids do not have any signs of Corona.

The Education Department must not compel either students or parents in this regard. Every school will have a room which is temporarily converted as isolation room where the students with cough, fever and cold will be treated. Both teachers and students will undergo health check-up by Taluk Health Officers,” he added.

15 students per class

Paramesh said only 15 students would sit in each classroom with social distancing. They have to bring water, food and hand sanitiser from home. Prayers would be held inside the classrooms instead of mass prayer in the school campus.

In Mysuru district, 4.50 lakh students study from 1st to 10th standard of which 41,000 were in 10th standard. The Government has instilled confidence among parents to send their wards to school without any fear or tension.

No permission for 1st to 5th std.

ZP CEO said Government has so far not given permission to conduct 1st to 5th standard classes and online classes will continue for them. Decision regarding opening of other classes will be taken after seeing response to the Vidyagama.

Dr. Panduranga, Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction, Venkatachala, Assistant Project Co-ordinator in DDPI Office and others were present.

PU classes

Meanwhile, the II PU classes will start from Jan. 1 and precautionary measures have been taken in this regard, said Geetha, Deputy Director, Department of Pre-University Education. According to her, 32,000 students are studying in 258 PU colleges in the district. It was not compulsory for the students to attend offline classes but those who wish to go to colleges must bring consent letter from parents.