State BJP to hold protest against Congress Govt. on June 13

June 11, 2025

Bengaluru: To condemn the Chinnaswamy stampede incident, the State BJP Unit will hold a massive protest against the Congress Government  at Freedom Park here on June 13, said BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra here yesterday.

Speaking to media persons, Vijayendra said the protest will be held to ensure the downfall of Congress Government in the State.

“More than 20,000 party workers and family members of those killed in stampede will be taking part in the protest. RCB, KSCA and DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. are not the accused in the case. It is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is the Accused No. 1 followed by Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar as Accused No. 2 and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar as Accused No. 3. Later, RCB, KSCA and DNA would be held responsible,” he said.

“Despite BJP demanding for an investigation by a sitting Judge of the High Court, the State Government has handed over the investigation to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) apart from ordering a separate investigation by a retired High Court Justice,” he added.

Alleging that the State Government had named a person, who was in their favour, to investigate the incident, Vijayendra challenged the State Government to handover the investigation to a sitting Judge of High Court.

Vijayendra, who criticised the RCB fans for throwing sandals and pelting stones on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, said the Congress leaders only wanted to take selfies and gain political mileage through the event.

“The State Government also misled the Governor and made him to be a part of the event,” he added.

