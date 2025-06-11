Mysore University official moots ‘Plastic-Free Campus’
News

Mysore University official moots ‘Plastic-Free Campus’

June 11, 2025

Students perform flash mob at Manasagangothri campus to drive home green message

Mysuru: Dr. S.T. Ramachandra, Administrative Officer (AO), University of Mysore (UoM), has appealed Post-Graduate students and University of Mysore Research Scholars Association to join hands to make Manasagangothri a ‘Plastic-Free Campus.’

He was speaking during the flash mob by students organised as part of World Environment Day celebrations by UoM Research Scholars Association, in front of the Clock Tower in Manasagangothri campus here yesterday.

Mysore University has produced academicians of repute like B.M. Srikantaiah, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu,  Prof. D. Javaregowda (Dejagow) to name a few among several other notable achievers. We have been living in a place, where they lived once and the values they propagated should be the guiding principles for youths, opined Dr. Ramachandra.

“Kuvempu was very much fond of trees and it was his vision that developed Manasagangothri campus into a green rich area. However, nowadays the students have been disposing of plastic in an unabated manner. To get rid of plastic, co-operation of students is very essential. It is a matter of good sign that UoM Research Scholars Association has joined hands in making it a Plastic-Free Campus,” he said.

Anti-pollution measures play a key role in receiving rains on time. Most importantly, nobody should develop a negligent attitude towards environment considered as the  lifeline of the society, said Dr. Ramachandra.

‘Street Dreamers’ troupe presented a dance for various songs related to environment.

UoM Syndicate Members Madesh, Dr. Nataraj Shivanna and Dr. Basavaraj Jattihundi, President of UoM Research Scholars Association Shivashankar, Programme Convener Abhishek Palyagar, Dalit Vidyarti Okkuta’s Puneeth Alanahalli, Master Sagar, B.C. Sanjay, Yashwanth, Naveen, Gowtham and Abhishek Gowda were present.

