State Film Awards presented in city

November 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: State Film Awards for the years 2018 and 2019 were conferred by the Department of Information and Public Relations, at a star studded ceremony, organised at KSOU Convocation Hall in city yesterday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the awards, along with District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs K. Harishgowda and D. Ravishankar, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, Chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy and actor Sadhu Kokila and several other dignitaries.

Recipients of the awards for the year 2018

Best Actor: Raghavendra Rajkumar (Film: Ammana Mane); Best Actress: Meghana Raj (Film: Iruvudella Bittu); First Best Film – Aa Karala Rathri; Second Best Film – Ramana Savari and Third Best Film – Ondalla Eradalla.

Dr. Rajkumar Award for Lifetime Achievement – Actor G.K. Srinivasa Murthy; Puttanna Kanagal Award – Director P. Sheshadri and Dr. Vishnuvardhan Award – cinematographer B.S. Basavaraj. Best Entertaining Film – Rishab Shetty’s ‘Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasaragoodu’; Best Children’s Film – ‘Hoovu Balli.’

Recipients of the awards for 2019

Best Actor: Kichcha Sudeep (Film: Pailwan); Best Actress: Anupama Gowda (Film: Thrayambakam); First Best Film – Mohandas; Second Best Film – Love Mocktail and Third Best Film – Arghyam. Dr. Rajkumar Award for Lifetime Achievement – Actress Umashree; Puttanna Kanagal Award – director N.R. Nanjunde Gowda and Dr. Vishnuvardhan Award – director Richard Castelino. Best Entertaining Film – Dr. Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s ‘India V/s England’; Best Children’s Film – ‘Eelli Aadodu Naavu Eelli Aadodu.’