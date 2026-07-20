State Kambala Assn. backs participation

July 20, 2026

Mysuru Dasara Kambala-2026

Mysuru: Amid growing opposition and protests by farmers’ unions, Dalit organisations, environmental groups and Kannada outfits against the Government’s proposal to host Kambala during Dasara 2026, Kambala stakeholders have resolved to participate in the two-day event organised by the Dasara Utsava Samithi in Mysuru from Oct. 18.

At a meeting of stakeholders and buffalo owners held in Moodbidri yesterday, Karnataka State Kambala Association President Belapu Deviprasad Shetty said that about 125 pairs of buffaloes are expected to participate in the maiden Dasara Kambala to be witnessed by thousands.

“All stakeholders, including owners, jockeys, referees and helpers, have agreed to participate. No one opposed the Mysuru Kambala,” Shetty told reporters.

Those opposing Kambala contend that the race is incompatible with the heritage, cultural identity and religious significance of the world-renowned Dasara.

The Association also finalised the annual Kambala calendar for the 2026-27 season in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which will commence on Nov. 14.

A total of 27 races are scheduled during the season, with the opening event at Panapila near Moodbidri and the concluding race at Kadandale on May 1, 2027.