State set to ease sandalwood policy to enhance cultivation

June 5, 2025

Forest Minister outlines policy after distributing KSDL-sponsored safety kits to frontline staff

Mysuru: To encourage sandalwood cultivation, the Karnataka Government is set to simplify regulations surrounding the harvesting and transportation of the aromatic tree, announced Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre.

He was speaking at an event held at the Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru yesterday, where safety kits were distributed to frontline Forest Department staff of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar with the support of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

The Minister stated that the proposed changes in the policy would make sandalwood farming more accessible and profitable for farmers. “We are witnessing a rising demand for sandalwood oil, especially from the KSDL. Easing the policy will benefit both cultivators and industries,” he noted.

Currently, a large number of farmers already grow sandalwood, but cumbersome regulations have deterred many others. The new notification, expected soon, will streamline processes and encourage wider adoption.

As part of its broader conservation strategy, the Forest Department is also expanding sandalwood plantations in Government orchards. “Conservation of forest wealth is vital. To protect this green cover, we need to empower our frontline personnel,” Khandre added.

The Minister distributed safety kits to frontline Forest staff. The kits, provided with support from KSDL, include shoes, jackets, bags and water bottles. The initiative has benefited 10,000 personnel so far. The effort was spearheaded by Industries Minister M.B. Patil and KSDL Chairman C.S. Nadagouda.

Khandre also announced that the State Government is considering extending subsidised canteen services to Forest personnel, similar to facilities provided to Police and Army officers. He acknowledged the crucial role forest staff play in combating wildfires, curbing encroachments and preventing poaching.

