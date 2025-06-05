CM Siddaramaiah announces Rs. 10 lakh compensation

June 5, 2025

Magistrate-level probe ordered

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs. 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased, who were killed in the tragic stampede incident that occurred in front of M. Chinnaswamy stadium, here yesterday, along with ordering a magistrate-level inquiry into the incident.

Speaking to media persons, after visiting the Bowring Hospital and Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital, where the injured persons were undergoing treatment, Siddaramaiah expressed his grief over the incident, stating it was unfortunate and said that a total of 11 persons had died in the stampede, with 47 people sustaining injuries.

“This is an unfortunate incident. No one anticipated this. Neither the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) nor the government expected such a huge crowd. The stadium can accommodate only 35,000 people, but over two to three lakh fans turned up,” he added.

Following RCB’s victory on Tuesday, it was decided to organise felicitation ceremonies for the team – one in front of Vidhana Soudha and the other at the stadium. While no incident was reported in front of Vidhana Soudha, where more than one lakh people had gathered, a stampede occurred in front of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, said Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah, who announced a Rs. 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased, assured the families of those injured that the State Government would bear the expenses of all those being treated in government and private hospitals. “The doctors at the hospitals have informed that all 47 injured are in stable condition. The state government will provide transport and food for all being treated at the hospitals.”

Stating that those responsible would be brought to justice, the Chief Minister said, “The incident will be investigated by the Deputy Commissioner, who will be asked to submit a report within 15 days.”

When asked if a security lapse was the reason behind incident, Siddaramaiah, ruling out the same, said it was unfortunate, and it was the presence of an overwhelming crowd that had led to the incident. “I do not say that nothing has occurred. Let the probe be completed,” he added.