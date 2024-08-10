Mysuru Chalo Padayatra reaches city

August 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Chalo Padayatra jointly organised by BJP and JD(S) demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah alleging his involvement in site scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd., scam, reached city with leaders from both the parties arriving at Manipal Hospital junction at about 6 pm yesterday.

The padayatra that began on Aug. 3 from Kengeri in Bengaluru passed through Ramanagar, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna, before reaching Mysuru. Leaders of both the parties addressed public rallies during the padayatra accusing the Congress Government in State of being involved in corruption and levelling charges against CM Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders.

On their arrival at Manipal Hospital junction, party workers of both BJP-JD(S) welcomed their leaders with a huge pineapple garland. Despite rains, the Opposition party leaders including Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok, former Dy.CM Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, former Ministers B. Sriramulu, M.P. Renukacharya and S.R Mahesh, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, former MP Prathap Simha, JD(S) State Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, MLAs T.S. Srivatsa, G.D. Harish Gowda continued their padayatra till J.K. Ground shouting slogans against Congress Government.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy broke a coconut on service road when the padayatra entered the Mysuru border crossing Srirangapatna.

Leaders angry with Police: Leaders and workers of both BJP-JD(S) expressed their anguish over Police move after they were stopped just 2 kms away from Mysuru, citing the increase in the number of footfalls in city with Congress organising Janandolana rally. The BJP-JD(S) leaders were asked to wait till normalcy returned, which triggered an argument with the Police.

Later, speaking to the mediapersons, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will be giving a fitting reply to Congress party during the valedictory of Mysuru Chalo Convention in Mysuru. He also thanked the party works for their continued support during the padayatra.

B.Y. Vijayendra urging party both BJP-JD(S) workers to be present for the convention said that, the blessings of rain god with showers blessings during the commencement of padayatra on Aug. 3 and culmination on Aug. 9, after offering prayers to Goddesses Chamundeshwari and Kempamma was a good omen in their fight against Congress Government.