PFA Mysuru provides critical aid to animals in Wayanad

August 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The PFA (People For Animals) Mysuru team undertook a vital mission to Chooralmala in Wayanad on Aug. 3, 2024, aiming to provide crucial aid to animals impacted by the devastating landslide in the region.

The team, led by PFA Mysuru Managing Trustee Savitha Nagabhushan carried essential supplies, including medicines like Ringer lactate and Normal Saline, as well as food items such as cattle feed, green grass, paddy straw and dog and cat food.

In this mission, PFA collaborated with a local animal rescue group, Arrow (Animal Rescue Rehabilitation & Overall Wellness), which has been stationed in Chooralmala, working tirelessly to rescue and care for the injured animals.

Together, the teams provided immediate medical treatment and much-needed nourishment, significantly aiding the recovery of the rescued animals. PFA Mysore expressed gratitude for the opportunity to partner with Arrow and other dedicated rescue teams in this noble cause.

Black Kite rescued

In a separate incident yesterday, a black kite became trapped and tangled at Subbarayanakere, Chamarajapuram, in a Manja thread hanging from a mango tree, fifty feet above the ground.

The bird, unable to free itself, was in distress. Upon request, the Fire Department personnel responded promptly, working alongside PFA staff to safely rescue the black kite. The bird was then transferred to the PFA facility for further care and rehabilitation.

The black kite is currently recovering at PFA and will soon be released back into its natural habitat. PFA crew members Nagaraj Urs, S. Ravi, Murthy Shetty, Madesh, and Kumaraswamy were involved.