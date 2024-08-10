Thought Siddu will quit as CM in Convention: R. Ashoka

August 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka has said, the fight against ruling Congress Government won’t stop with the valedictory of Mysuru Chalo Padayatra, but will continue till Siddaramaiah resigns as the Chief Minister.

He was addressing media persons at City BJP Office, following the culmination of Congress Janandolana Convention, in the city yesterday.

Ashoka said, the convention of Congress leaders who are claiming to be clean is over, but fell short of what we had expected to be of a bigger scale. Siddaramaiah has reiterated what he has been harping on all these days, saying he is clean handed in 40 years of his political life.

Siddaramaiah asked the gathering for about 100 times —Am I corrupt? Do I commit any wrong? —It is natural for people, who were lured with money to the convention, to reply with NO, said Ashoka.

Why afraid of probe?

“I just want to ask Siddaramaiah, if he is unblemished and non-corrupt, why is he afraid of handing over the probe into the scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to either Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Lokayukta. If you (Siddaramaiah) are rattled over the show cause notice issued by the Governor, what would be your State, if the Governor gives his approval for prosecution? We too don’t have anything against CM’s wife, but our argument is that the CM had influenced authorities over the allocation of 14 sites to his wife in a prime locality,” said Ashoka.

Siddaramaiah should step down from office and return the sites, besides taking steps to take back all the sites allotted under 50:50 scheme by MUDA. The fight against CM will continue till all these demands were met and the probe handed over to CBI, said Ashoka.

Admitted to scam

Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar defended selves, denying any irregularities at Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes (ST) Development Corporation Limited. But, changed their stance, the moment Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched the probe, acknowledging Rs. 187 crore scam against what was believed to be Rs. 89 crore scam. But still, Siddaramaiah is asking what is his role in the scam? With Finance portfolio also with the CM, why didn’t he verify into the misuse of funds belonging to Valmiki Corporation? It has later emerged during the probe that, the funds were diverted to Telangana for Lok Sabha poll expenses and the nitty-gritty behind how the amount was transferred, said Ashoka.

“Our fight has reached its logical end to an extent and I have furnished 59 documents in this regard. But the CM has been misleading people by uttering lies,” said Ashoka.

Scams after scams

The CM has accused BJP of adopting Goebbels method to prove the point, besides claiming that no scam had occurred in MUDA. If that was the case, why did Congress leaders upped their ante, when we launched Mysuru Chalo Padayatra. They have been speaking about exposing the scams during BJP Government, which they could have done at Assembly session itself. You claim to be clean, but who is behind Redo scam in Arkavathy Layout in Bengaluru? What is the status of report submitted by Justice Kempanna Commission? At least reveal the findings of Kempanna Commission before people. Should we wait for the report of One-Man Judicial Commission of P.N. Desai, constituted to probe into MUDA scam, for 25 to 30 years? asked Ashoka.

Abraham as blackmailer?

When Activist T.J. Abraham filed complaints against BJP leaders, Siddaramaiah had lauded him, but now he has been calling him as a blackmailer for complaining to the Governor against him. If CM feels, Abraham is a blackmailer, let the Government take measures to withdraw the case filed by the same Abraham against former CM B.S. Yediyurappa in Supreme Court, demanded Ashoka.

“Siddaramaiah has been practicing double standards and calls himself clean. But it’s for the people to decide, whether you are clean,” said Ashoka, addressing Siddaramaiah in singular.

Dalit’s land grabbed

The land belonging to dalits has been usurped illegally, by portraying it as the property belonging to an individual, but originally belongs to 27 claimants. It is impossible to de-notify any land identified for notification. But in this case, the CM had indulged in nepotism with the ulterior motive of grabbing the land, said Ashoka, lambasting the CM.

At Janandolana Convention, you have announced to dig deep into the scams of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his family members. If you were really serious, why did you form the coalition Government, in alliance with the regional party, twice in the past. But now, you have been blaming us, for raking up MUDA scam, said Ashoka.

Saying that, there is no truth in the allegations of misusing Raj Bhavan, Ashoka asked the Congress leaders to approach the Governor directly. Be it any party, let the Governor take action without any mercy, said Ashoka.

Former Deputy CM Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Aravind Bellad, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayan Swamy, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, leaders Bangaru Hanumanthu, Maheshraje Urs and others were present.

‘DKS wants to be CM by December’

In a sarcastic tone, R. Ashoka said, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has discussed among those in his coterie, about the predictions of Ajjaiah (the deity he believes in) that, if not by this December, the chances of him becoming CM later are grim.

“Shivakumar wants Siddaramaiah to step down, but at the outset has been claiming that he has been guarding Siddaramaiah like a rock,” said Ashoka. To a query on their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal resuming his outbursts against the party leaders, Ashoka said, the Central leaders have already spoken to Yatnal.

He also exuded confidence that, former Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda will mend his behaviour, as it is natural for harbouring minor differences, but both BJP and JD(S) parties will go along well as a blend of ‘Milk and Honey,’ ironing out all the differences.