No word on cleansing MUDA; Netas focus on political barbs

August 10, 2024

Leaders resort to personal attacks; question on how to stem the rot in MUDA remains unanswered

Mysore/Mysuru: The Janandolana rally by the Congress party held yesterday at Maharaja’s College Grounds, in response to the valedictory of BJP-JD(S) Mysuru Chalo Padayatra scheduled at the same venue today, failed to provide any answers on how the State Government plans to address the deep-seated corruption issues within the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

MUDA, the focal point of the BJP-JD(S) campaign targeting the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged corrupt dealings, was overshadowed by a display of justifications, personal attacks, and political mudslinging at the Congress rally.

The real issue — how to reform MUDA and what steps the Government will take to combat corruption within the Authority — was left unaddressed.

Despite the rally’s timing and intent to address the long-standing MUDA scandal, no leader — including the Chief Minister, Deputy CM, or other key figures — mentioned the critical issue of allocating sites to 80,000 eligible applicants who have been waiting to build own houses since decades. Instead, the focus was on defending themselves and their families, leaving the plight of these applicants unaddressed.

The rally, which saw thousands transported from various districts, failed to discuss development or address the issues faced by the long-suffering applicants. Instead, leaders engaged in political animosity and personal insults.

Today’s BJP-JD(S) rally, also focused on the MUDA scandal, risks following a similar pattern, with political grandstanding overshadowing the real issues at hand. It is deeply disappointing that rather than focusing on investigating the MUDA plot allocation scandal and addressing issues to benefit the common people, the rallies have turned into platforms for mutual accusations, counter-accusations, and political speeches.

The glaring absence of discussion about cleaning up the corruption-ridden MUDA is particularly concerning, especially with key leaders present. No assurances were given about curbing corruption or safeguarding public assets.

Despite the presence of top officials — including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, District Minister, Urban Development Minister, MUDA Chairman and other prominent figures — there was no mention of addressing tainted MUDA. The primary objective of MUDA is to systematically develop Mysuru by creating residential layouts and allocating sites to eligible applicants according to the rules. Yet, no political leader has even touched upon this issue in their speeches.

Both the Congress and Opposition parties have failed to address public welfare or propose solutions to rid MUDA of its corruption.