Wayanad landslides tragedy: CFTRI sends nutrient-rich food products for survivors, rescuers

August 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Heavy rains and flash floods on July 30, 2024, triggered multiple landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, devastating three villages — Punjirimattom, Mundakkai and Chooralmala — and affecting nearby villages Meppadi, Attamala and Kunhome. Over 9,300 people are currently housed in 91 relief camps.

In response to this crisis, Mysuru-based Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) has stepped in to support the landslide survivors and rescuers.

Known for its pioneering research and development in food science and technology, CSIR-CFTRI, under the leadership of Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, has dispatched three batches of nutritionally rich food products to the relief camps in Wayanad. The first batch on Aug. 2, 2024, with subsequent batches sent on Aug. 5 and Aug. 7.

The relief packages included a variety of food items designed for longer shelf life and to enhance immunity. These items included Nutra spirulina chikki, fortified mango bar, energy and protein-rich burfi for children, gluten-free ragi biscuits, ragi beverage mix, millet upma mix, kokum fruit bar, amla candy, tamarind candy, high-protein rusks, sambar mix, instant sambar powder and infant food formula for babies aged 6 to 10 months.

These products, developed using CSIR-CFTRI technologies, are fortified with essential proteins, vitamins and minerals to combat malnutrition and boost immunity. Special attention was given to infant food (Shishuposhan), addressing the crucial need for nutritious options for infants during such disasters.

In addition to food, CSIR-CFTRI also sent herbal hand sanitisers developed with their technology, along with hand sanitisers and wet wipes provided free of cost by Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru.

The relief items were delivered to collection centres in Wayanad by CFTRI scientists and staff and were handed over to Anita Kumari, Sub Collector of Wayanad, representing the Government of Kerala.