Wayanad landslide tragedy: Fur and feather survivors seek their missing caretakers

August 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In the aftermath of the devastating landslides in Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages of Wayanad district, Kerala, the sight of domestic animals searching for their lost owners is enough to bring anyone to tears.

Even days after the disaster, these creatures roam the desolate landscape, haunted by the memories of those who once cared for them.

Animals and birds are often said to have an uncanny sense of impending natural disasters, fleeing to safety long before humans realise the danger. This belief has been tragically proven once again, as domestic animals escaped the destruction by seeking refuge in safer zones. Even wild animals ran towards safety as the mountains caved in unable to withstand the pressure of flowing water.

While the survival of domestic animals is a small solace, the heartbreaking scenes of these animals searching for their owners and caretakers are a powerful reminder of their deep bonds.

Wild animals flee before disaster

In the wildlife zones of Wayanad, including Punjari Mattam and Mundakkai, close to the forest borders, wild animals like elephants, tigers, deer and Indian Gaur were common before the landslides struck.

Survivors recall seeing these animals, sensing the impending doom, moving to higher ground. A video of a herd of elephants fleeing the disaster zone, filmed by locals just 12 hours before the tragedy, has since gone viral.

The footage shows the elephants, terrified and desperate, running for their lives despite the relentless rain. Wildlife experts believe these elephants had an instinctual awareness of the looming disaster, leading them to safety.

The villages themselves have been reduced to a muddy wasteland, with the landslides burying everything in their path. Yet, amid the destruction, some domestic animals — cattle, dogs, turkeys, and cats — have managed to survive.

Confused and disoriented

Though many were lost, either crushed by falling rocks or swept away by torrents of water, the resilient few that remain now wander, searching for their human companions. Buffaloes, confused and disoriented, roam the nearby tea estates, while surviving pets gather in front of the ruins of their homes, waiting for owners who will never return.

Local animal lovers have stepped in to care for these traumatised animals, offering them food and shelter in this time of unimaginable loss. The suffering of these silent survivors left alone in a world they no longer recognize, is a poignant testament to the power of nature and the enduring bond between humans and animals.

Despite the widespread devastation, no reports have emerged of forest animals perishing in the disaster. Forest Department personnel, wildlife protection officers and rescue teams scouring the landslide-hit areas have yet to find any dead wildlife, offering a glimmer of hope that the wild creatures managed to escape the worst of nature’s fury.

In contrast, domestic animals, though battered and broken, cling to life, waiting for a familiar face, a gentle touch, in a world that has changed forever.

Pics. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav