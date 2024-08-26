Gowri-Ganesha Festival – No place for Plaster of Paris idols: DC

August 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines for the public to follow during the Gowri-Ganesha festival, which will be celebrated on Sept. 6 and 7 in the district. Key among these guidelines is the immediate crackdown on individuals and organisations involved in the production and sale of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. Licences will not be issued to such parties, and those selling PoP idols illegally without the necessary licences will face strict action.

The immersion of PoP idols and those painted with hazardous colours in rivers, canals, lakes, and wells is strictly prohibited. Violations will be subject to penalties under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 1860.

Residents are encouraged to use environmentally friendly clay idols, which should be immersed in water at home to prevent pollution of water bodies.

The festival should be observed in a simple and devotional manner, whether at temples or in public spaces owned by the government or private entities, with minimal public gatherings.

Ganesha pandals with a tradition of public celebrations must obtain prior permission from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) or local administration. Celebrations should ideally be organised at the ward or village level to foster unity.

Organisers of public events must designate nearby locations for idol immersion, such as ponds, mobile immersion tanks, or artificial tanks provided by MCC, District Administration, local bodies, or Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

The use of firecrackers is strongly discouraged due to the harmful smoke, excessive waste, and loud noise they generate, which can damage hearing. MCC garbage collection vehicles should be used to dispose of used garlands, paper plates, cups, and leaves instead of discarding them in drains.

Additionally, sound systems should not be used between 10 pm and 6 am. A strict ban on single-use plastic, including its production, stocking, distribution, and sale, has also been enforced. The relevant departments have been instructed to take action in accordance with the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2024.