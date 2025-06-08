Deputy Commissioner to head Mysuru Development Authority

June 8, 2025

Mysuru: With the Government yet to name a non-official personality to head the newly formed Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) — earlier Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) — Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy will head the MDA as its Chairman.

The Urban Development Department had issued an order in this regard over 10 days ago, it is learnt.

Lakshmikanth Reddy, in his capacity as the Deputy Commissioner, will concurrently hold charge as the Chairman of Mysuru Development Authority until the Government nominates a personality to head the Authority.