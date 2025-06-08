Residents slam MCC over flooding, encroachments, gross neglect

June 8, 2025

Mysuru: As the monsoon sets in, city residents have voiced growing frustration over the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) failure to implement proactive flood prevention and urban maintenance measures.

Repeated flooding in low-lying areas has become an annual ordeal, with clogged drains and delayed civic responses leaving citizens vulnerable and angry.

Same story every monsoon

Despite numerous complaints, clogged roadside drains continue to choke water flow across major city roads. Areas near Moulana Abul Kalam Circle (Highway Circle) on New Sayyaji Rao Road, and the areas adjacent to the City Bus Stand, routinely turn into cesspools after heavy rains.

According to Bhanu Prashant, a member of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), stagnant water often mixes with untreated sewage, posing grave health risks to surrounding residents.

While affected citizens report such flooding to MCC Control Room, the emergency response is reactionary and pre-emptive solutions remain elusive. Locals say that while emergency teams do arrive, the root causes — blocked drains and poor planning — are never addressed.

Poornaiah Canal: A neglected lifeline

The 22-km-long historic Dewan Poornaiah Canal, a critical rainwater source for Kukkarahalli Lake, is steadily disappearing. Environmentalists and MGP members have repeatedly called for its preservation. However, the State Government has allegedly turned a blind eye.

Encroachments under the guise of service infrastructure and even burial grounds have taken over canal lands. In a move criticised by conservationists, authorities sanctioned the construction of a narrow concrete drain instead of restoring the Canal, ignoring long-term sustainability in favour of a short-term fix.

Tree felling at will

MGP members have also condemned the Forest Department’s unchecked tree-cutting in city limits. Permissions are reportedly granted for minimal pruning, but entire trees are felled, often without MCC’s knowledge.

Despite repeated appeals, authorities have failed to curb this indiscriminate deforestation, worsening the city’s environmental degradation.

Yadavagiri drain blocked, silt not removed

In Yadavagiri, a major storm-water drain (Raja Kaluve) remains blocked and silt removal is pending. MCC officials have not taken any action despite growing threat of flooding in the locality, residents allege.

While Central and State-funded UGD and water pipeline projects were completed months ago in almost all areas, roads dug up during installation remain un-restored. As monsoon rains approach, pothole-ridden roads have become a hazard—especially for two-wheeler riders.

For example, outside Nrupatunga Educational Institution — where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah serves as Hon. President — UGD works wrapped up long ago.

Yet, the road has not been relaid. The same is true near Suyog Hospital, Ramakrishnanagar, and multiple other areas where residents have waited nearly a year for proper asphalt covering.

“It’s inexcusable that the roads haven’t been restored even after a year,” said social activist M.S. Satyananda Vittal, warning that the situation will deteriorate further during the rains.

Chaos at K.R. Circle

K.R. Circle, a central node linking key public institutions and markets, is in disarray due to rampant footpath encroachments by vendors. Pedestrians navigate dangerous narrow paths while contending with public nuisance and harassment.

MGP members report that Devaraja Police Station records 1-2 Non-Cognizable Reports (NCRs) daily for harassment and unruly behaviour in the area. Yet, authorities have failed to enforce order. According to MGP, the silence of MCC and law enforcement is enabling the lawlessness.

When questioned, MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif admitted that temporary solutions can be introduced and MCC cannot remove all vendors from K.R. Circle, citing practical challenges.

On a positive note, UGD and storm-water drain cleaning have been ongoing for the past month across many MCC wards, excluding some revenue layouts. However, public patience is wearing thin over slow progress and civic inaction in key zones.