City BJP seeks single-window system for festival approvals

August 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The BJP City Unit has urged the District Administration to establish a single-window system for issuing permissions to install Gowri-Ganesha idols in public spaces. In a memorandum submitted to Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju on Friday, a delegation of City BJP leaders, led by General Secretary H.G. Giridhar, highlighted the challenges organisers face when seeking approvals from multiple Departments and agencies to celebrate the festival in public.

The delegation emphasised that it has been a long-standing tradition for various organisations and youth groups in the city to install Gowri-Ganesha idols on roadsides and in parks. To address administrative delays, they proposed a streamlined system that grants approval within 24 hours of application submission.

This would involve coordination between MCC, CESC, KSRTC, Police Department, Fire and Emergency Services Department and other relevant agencies.

The BJP City Unit also requested that children be exempt from obtaining permissions to organise the festival in public spaces. They expressed concerns that requiring children to seek approvals could discourage their participation in future religious events. At the very least, they demanded a simplification of the approval process.

City BJP Vice-President S.K. Dinesh, City BJP Yuva Morcha President Rakesh Gowda, BJP Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency President ‘Smart’ Manju, BJP NR Yuva Morcha President Naveen Raj, leader Jogi Manju, and others were present during the memorandum submission.