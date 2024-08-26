Jail or Resort ?!

August 26, 2024

Murder accused actor Darshan seen relaxing with cigarette and coffee in prison; Video call from prison goes viral

Seven prison officials suspended

Superintendent to be transferred

Bengaluru: Seven officials of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru have been suspended following an investigation into a viral photograph and video showing Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa receiving what appears to be special treatment while in custody.

“The Police went there and investigated. Based on a preliminary inquiry, they have found seven officers involved in this and they have been suspended. Now we are investigating the matter further. It’s a serious security lapse,” said Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara this morning.

“I have spoken to the Directorate General (Prisons) and an investigation was launched. Senior officers, including the Prison Superintendent, will be transferred. At nearly 4.30 pm, I received information that Darshan, along with three others, were relaxing while having tea. I spoke to the DG (Prisons) and sent officials to the spot. An inquiry into the same was conducted by 1 am,” he said.

The controversy began when a photograph of Darshan, who is currently in judicial custody at the Central Jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, surfaced online. Darshan and 11 others were arrested in June this year in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

The image shows the actor in a relaxed pose, sitting on a chair, holding a cigarette and a coffee cup, while in the company of three other individuals.

According to reports, those seen with Darshan include criminal Wilson Garden Naga, as well as Nagaraj, the actor’s manager and co-accused and Kulla Seena, another inmate.

In addition, a video showing Darshan speaking to someone over a video call has also been circulated. The incident has triggered widespread criticism, with many expressing outrage over the preferential treatment given to Darshan.

Last year, Bengaluru Police imposed the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act, 2000, against Wilson Garden Naga following the murder of South Bengaluru gangster N. Mahesh alias Siddapura Mahesh.

Reacting to the viral photo and video, Renukaswamy’s father Kashinath Shivannagoudar expressed his anguish about the ongoing investigation. “Though we trust the State Police, it is sad that the murder accused are enjoying it. We feel a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation is needed,” he added.

“Looking at the picture, I’m surprised to see him (Darshan) with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and should not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort,” he added.

This is not the first time reports about “VIP treatment” to inmates at the Bengaluru Central Prison have emerged. The then AIADMK leader Sasikala also allegedly received special treatment inside the prison while serving her sentence in connection with a disproportionate assets case.