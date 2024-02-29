Decaying tree poses danger near entrance of MUDA
News

Decaying tree poses danger near entrance of MUDA

February 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a concerning development near the main entrance of the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), a decaying tree stands perilously by the roadside, presenting a potential hazard to passersby.

Local residents have raised alarms over the deteriorating condition of the tree, which leans precariously due to recent bouts of strong winds. The looming threat of its collapse has prompted urgent calls for action from concerned citizens and officials alike.

The situation echoes a recent incident near Kukkarahalli Lake on Bogadi road, Mysuru, where a decaying tree fell on a senior citizen, killing him. In the past too, many branches have fallen dangerously close to pedestrians, narrowly avoiding a catastrophe.

Residents and commuters have urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to swiftly address the issue and ensure the safety of residents by removing the decaying tree without delay. With public safety at stake, the MCC is under mounting pressure to take immediate action in response to the growing concerns expressed by the local community.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching