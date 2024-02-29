Decaying tree poses danger near entrance of MUDA

February 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a concerning development near the main entrance of the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), a decaying tree stands perilously by the roadside, presenting a potential hazard to passersby.

Local residents have raised alarms over the deteriorating condition of the tree, which leans precariously due to recent bouts of strong winds. The looming threat of its collapse has prompted urgent calls for action from concerned citizens and officials alike.

The situation echoes a recent incident near Kukkarahalli Lake on Bogadi road, Mysuru, where a decaying tree fell on a senior citizen, killing him. In the past too, many branches have fallen dangerously close to pedestrians, narrowly avoiding a catastrophe.

Residents and commuters have urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to swiftly address the issue and ensure the safety of residents by removing the decaying tree without delay. With public safety at stake, the MCC is under mounting pressure to take immediate action in response to the growing concerns expressed by the local community.