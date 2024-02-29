Five-day Theatre Fest begins

February 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Abhiyenthararu’s 5-day National Theatre Fest was inaugurated by noted playwright and littérateur Prof. K.Y. Narayanaswamy and former Chairman of Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Prof. S.G. Siddaramaiah at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira yesterday.

Addressing the gathering, Swamy said: “Theatre is the medium that wakes up society from slumber, being in a state of oblivion and turning a blind eye towards the ills of the society riddled with wickedness, hatred and jealousy. It is happy to see that the engineering students are turning towards theatre, even amidst advancements in the field of technology.”

“Earlier Greek plays were staged only to show the feelings of regret in man. Now, similar situation is being witnessed in our country. The society is in a sedated State, deliberately turning a blind eye towards the happenings. The youths should make use of theatre to wake up the society,” advised Swamy.

Theatre has the opportunity to mirror sinful and wicked behaviours promoted in the name of culture, politics, religion and development in the society. Similarly, theatre can show wicked behaviour that is deep inside the man. The plays which set fire to heart and haunt in dreams are rejected by the audience. All they look for is the play that entertains them. Such plays are not good to watch, cautioned Swamy.

It is a welcome sign that the engineering students are also involved in building a society of love and affection, apart from learning the art of construction. There was a time when it was widely believed that theatre is only for those studying humanities. Now, to change the definition, it wouldn’t be wrong to assert that, whoever is not willing to take up other fields, are embracing theatre.

Former KDA Chairman Siddaramaiah said: “Theatre is a platform that is inclusive of everybody. Presently, the rule of wicked is prevalent and should be viewed as a plot for theatre laced with human values and fact finding contents. The plays of William Shakespeare reflect prevailing conditions in the society.”

“When I received invitation of the Theatre Fest, what struck my mind was the word ‘Abhiyenthararu’ which sounds good in the background of theatre. But, we are well-versed with the imported word ‘Engineer’ which is widely used in Kannada parlance. This word is so popular that, the common man won’t understand, if one addresses engineers as ‘Abhiyenthararu.’ Hence, I found this word unique,” he said.

Kannada & Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Abhiyenthararu President H.S. Suresh Babu and Secretary B.S. Thandavamurthy were present on the dais.

Later, English Play ‘Bhoomi’ (based on Sarah Joseph’s Bhoomirakshasam) was staged by Adishakti, Puducherry.